Team members assigned to various units across the 39th Air Base Wing participate in a relay golf challenge during a resiliency tactical pause race hosted by the 39th ABW at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 29, 2022. The race consisted of teams gathering together to complete a list of obstacle courses around Incirlik AB. This event served to enhance resiliency by forming meaningful connections and promote alcohol awareness and sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 03:32 Photo ID: 7173075 VIRIN: 220429-F-DS607-1488 Resolution: 5986x3745 Size: 2.68 MB Location: 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39 ABW hosts resiliency tactical pause race [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.