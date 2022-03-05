Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate in Flight Deck Drills [Image 14 of 16]

    Sailors Participate in Flight Deck Drills

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220503-N-ZQ263-1111 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 03, 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), conduct drills on the flight deck for Tailored Ship's Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP).TSTA/FEP is a multi-phase training evolution designed to give the crew a solid foundation of unit-level operating proficiency and to enhance the ship's ability to self-train. Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Flight Deck

