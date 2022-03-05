220503-N-ZQ263-1097 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 03, 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), conduct drills on the flight deck for Tailored Ship's Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP is a multi-phase training evolution designed to give the crew a solid foundation of unit-level operating proficiency and to enhance the ship's ability to self-train. Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7172502
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-ZQ263-1097
|Location:
|WA, US
This work, Sailors Participate in Flight Deck Drills [Image 16 of 16], by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
