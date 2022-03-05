Sailors Participate in Flight Deck Drills

220503-N-ZQ263-1097 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 03, 2022) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), conduct drills on the flight deck for Tailored Ship's Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP is a multi-phase training evolution designed to give the crew a solid foundation of unit-level operating proficiency and to enhance the ship's ability to self-train. Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)

