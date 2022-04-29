U.S. Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing check out mobility bags from the 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron April 29, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Airmen recently deployed as part of a Contingency Response Team to move equipment in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)
This work, Devil Raiders deploy CRT in support of EU Command [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
