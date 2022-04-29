Devil Raiders deploy CRT in support of EU Command

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing check out mobility bags from the 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron April 29, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Airmen recently deployed as part of a Contingency Response Team to move equipment in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

