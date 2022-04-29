U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Buchanan, 321st Contingency Response Squadron ramp coordinator, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Bailey, 321st CRS fire team leader, unload mobility bags April 29, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Airmen recently deployed as part of a Contingency Response Team to move equipment in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:55 Photo ID: 7171749 VIRIN: 220429-F-BZ180-1091 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.91 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Raiders deploy CRT in support of EU Command [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.