    Devil Raiders deploy CRT in support of EU Command [Image 3 of 9]

    Devil Raiders deploy CRT in support of EU Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Foster, 321st Contingency Response vehicle maintenance specialist, and Staff Sgt. Brian Bozarth, 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron power production specialist, await takeoff on a C-17 Globemaster III April 29, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Airmen recently deployed as part of a Contingency Response Team to move equipment in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:55
    Photo ID: 7171750
    VIRIN: 220430-F-BZ180-1324
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders deploy CRT in support of EU Command [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Europeansupport2022

