    Iowa leaders present plaque to Iowa Methodist Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine support [Image 2 of 3]

    Iowa leaders present plaque to Iowa Methodist Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine support

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, gives a coin of excellence to Michelle Kraber, a manager at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 2022. The pharmacy agreed to store thousands of COVID-19 vaccines with the proper equipment to allow the Iowa National Guard to vaccinate its force. Kraber demonstrated excellent customer service and dedication to the Iowa National Guard’s vaccination mission through consistent communication and coordination. Military coins are usually presented to service members, but exceptions are made to present them to civilians for going above and beyond to be community partners and allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Vaccination
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    Vaccination Storage

