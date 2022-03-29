Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, gives a coin of excellence to Michelle Kraber, a manager at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 2022. The pharmacy agreed to store thousands of COVID-19 vaccines with the proper equipment to allow the Iowa National Guard to vaccinate its force. Kraber demonstrated excellent customer service and dedication to the Iowa National Guard’s vaccination mission through consistent communication and coordination. Military coins are usually presented to service members, but exceptions are made to present them to civilians for going above and beyond to be community partners and allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:11 Photo ID: 7171479 VIRIN: 220329-Z-KS612-006 Resolution: 5491x3871 Size: 10.2 MB Location: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa leaders present plaque to Iowa Methodist Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine support [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.