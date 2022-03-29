Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, and Capt. Ethan Walton, the COVID-19 vaccination program manager, present a plaque of appreciation to the Iowa Methodist Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 2022. The pharmacy agreed to store thousands of COVID-19 vaccines with the proper equipment to allow the Iowa National Guard to vaccinate its force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:11 Photo ID: 7171476 VIRIN: 220329-Z-KS612-004 Resolution: 4431x3095 Size: 6.81 MB Location: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa leaders present plaque to Iowa Methodist Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine support [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.