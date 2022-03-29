Iowa leaders present plaque to Iowa Methodist Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine support

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, and Capt. Ethan Walton, the COVID-19 vaccination program manager, present a plaque of appreciation to the Iowa Methodist Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 2022. The pharmacy agreed to store thousands of COVID-19 vaccines with the proper equipment to allow the Iowa National Guard to vaccinate its force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7171476
|VIRIN:
|220329-Z-KS612-004
|Resolution:
|4431x3095
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
