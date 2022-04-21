Halt improper dumpster use, trash disposal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    A dumpster sits full of furniture in an empty parking lot of Fort Bragg, April 20. Individuals are improperly using dumpsters across the installation which leads to problems with pick-up, excess waste and sometimes hazardous materials entering the landfill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

