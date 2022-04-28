Wiring and cables are recycled at the Fort Bragg Recycling Center, April 28. Proper recycling and waste disposal help the environment, extend the lifespan of waste management facilities, and return funds back to the installation through sales of recyclable materials.
Halt improper dumpster use, trash disposal
