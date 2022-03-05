Halt improper dumpster use, trash disposal

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | A dumpster sits full of furniture in an empty parking lot of Fort Bragg, April 20....... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | A dumpster sits full of furniture in an empty parking lot of Fort Bragg, April 20. Individuals are improperly using dumpsters across the installation which leads to problems with pick-up, excess waste and sometimes hazardous materials entering the landfill. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Individuals are improperly using dumpsters across the installation. The improper use of dumpsters leads to problems with pick-up, excess waste and sometimes hazardous materials entering the landfill.



“It’s important that people know how to properly dispose of their unwanted items,” said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg garrison commander. “Proper disposal reduces waste management costs and is key to being good stewards of the environment. It’s important that we take ownership of our actions and understand how what we do today impacts the future.”



Each dumpster has a label displaying a list of prohibited items, including aerosol cans, ammunition items, blast media, electronics, furniture, mattresses, hazardous waste, paint, pallets, scrap metal, tires, etc. These items should never be disposed of in the dumpster. Instead, Fort Bragg and the surrounding communities have several options for proper disposal.



One option is the convenience site at Fort Bragg’s Lamont Landfill. This convenience site has large dumpsters that can be used by units, organizations and Soldiers living in the barracks. Per Army Regulation 420-1, Army-owned and Army-operated solid waste management facilities will not be used as a municipal or regional Solid Waste Management facility or for the surrounding communities.



It is located on Coolyconch Road, which is located immediately before exiting Long Street gate. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is closed on weekends and federal holidays.



The landfill accepts broken furniture items, cardboard, non-military passenger tires, pallets, scrap steel, scrap aluminum, white goods with Freon removed, cables and wires, concrete, and yard waste.



Families living in on-post housing should use Corvias’ bulk trash, household trash and recyclables options and should not use the landfill.



The Department of Defense has implemented a goal to divert 40% of solid waste from incineration and landfilling. In support of this goal, the Qualified Recycling Program reclaims and diverts materials from the solid waste stream and increases recovery of recyclable materials.



“Proper recycling and waste disposal help the environment, extend the lifespan of waste management facilities, and return funds back to the installation through sales of recyclable materials,” said James Duncan, a supervisory environmental protection specialist with the directorate of public works. “Proceeds from recyclable sales fund pollution abatement, energy conservation, alternative-fuel infrastructure support, occupational safety and health activities and morale and welfare activity programs. On average, the Qualified Recycling Program returns over one million dollars annually to the installation. It’s important that the people living on-post, and the units and organizations around the installation dispose of their waste properly, even if doing so isn’t always the most convenient.”



Residents, units and organizations can use the Fort Bragg Recycle and Hazardous Waste Facility for many of the items that should not be thrown in a dumpster or trash can. This facility is located at building 3-1240, at the northwest corner of Butner and Reilly Roads. Hours of operation are 7a.m. to 4p.m., Monday through Friday, except federal holidays. The recycling facility accepts aluminum cans, cardboard, copper wire and tubing, glass bottles, plastic bottles, printer cartridges, lead acid batteries, magazines, newspapers, shredded office paper, steel cans, and scrap steel. All items must be sorted and separated.



In accordance with the DoD regulations, Fort Bragg’s recycling program is prohibited from accepting any electronics. These items should not be placed in dumpsters or curb-side containers.



Electronics can be recycled at the Ann Street Landfill in Fayetteville, any of the Cumberland County Container Sites, the Dunn-Erwin Landfill, the Anderson Creek Landfill, and the Johnsonville Convenience and Recycling Center. Acceptable items include laptops, desktops, keyboards, cell phones, video games, hard drives, televisions, rechargeable batteries, printers, etc. (See Editor’s note for hours of operation and locations.)



Remember that all government owned items are required to be turned in to the Defense Logistics Agency. Fort Bragg DLA can be reached at 910-748-5625.



The recycling facility also runs the Recycling Incentives Program. Through this program, units and organizations can exchange eligible recyclable materials for funds that can be used at Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities.



“It’s important that we all do our part to make Fort Bragg the best military community to live and work in,” said Pence. “Fort Bragg is our home and we take pride and ownership of sustainable resource management and ensuring we leave the installation in better condition for future generations.”



For more information on the qualified recycling program, dumpster and trash service, and the Lamont Landfill go to https://home.army.mil/bragg/index.php/about/garrison/directorate-public-works/environmental-division/environmental-compliance/recycling.



For more information on what can and cannot be thrown away in the housing areas go to https://bragg.corviasmilitaryliving.com/residents/trash-recycling.



This is Our Home: Pitch In. Own It. Be Proud.



Editor’s note:



Fort Bragg Recycle Facility

910-908-5881 / 910-396-2295

5506 Reilly Road, Bldg 3-1240

7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Closed on weekends and federal holidays



Lamont Landfill

Intersection of Lamont and Longstreet Roads

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday-Friday

Closed on weekends and federal holidays



Hazardous Waste Facility

910-396-2823 / 910-396-2141

5506 Reilly Road, Bldg 3-1240

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Closed on weekends and federal holidays



Dunn-Erwin Landfill

910-897-3222

449 Daniels Road, Dunn, NC, 28334

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday

Closed Sundays and federal holidays



Anderson Creek Landfill

910-893-5626

1086 Poplar Drive, Spring Lake, NC, 28390

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday

Closed Sundays and federal holidays



Johnsonville Convenience and Recycling Center

919-499-9684

721 Ponderosa Road, Cameron, NC, 28326

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday-Tuesday

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday

Closed Wednesdays, Sundays and federal holidays



Ann Street Landfill

910-321-6910

698 Ann Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28301

6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Closed Sundays and federal holidays