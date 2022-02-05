Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits LaCrosse, Wisc. [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Band visits LaCrosse, Wisc.

    LACROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Maryland, leads students through stretching exercises during an educational clinic at Viterbo Univeristy. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 19:19
    Photo ID: 7170729
    VIRIN: 220502-N-WV624-1001
    Resolution: 5900x3939
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: LACROSSE, WI, US
    Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US
    Navy Band
    navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour
    Amy Broadbent

