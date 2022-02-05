Navy Band visits LaCrosse, Wisc.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster, Florida, and Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Maryland, coach a student choir during an educational clinic at Viterbo Univeristy. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

Date Taken: 05.02.2022
Location: LACROSSE, WI, US
Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US
Hometown: WEBSTER, FL, US