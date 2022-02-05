LA CROSSE, Wisc. (May 2, 2022) Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster, Florida, and Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Maryland, coach a student choir during an educational clinic at Viterbo Univeristy. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 19:19
|Photo ID:
|7170728
|VIRIN:
|220502-N-WV624-1019
|Resolution:
|3860x2577
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|LACROSSE, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ROCKVILLE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|WEBSTER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits LaCrosse, Wisc. [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT