Airmen from the 19th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team check targets during an Advanced Designated Marksman course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2022. The course focused on sniper firing, concealment, and counter-sniper tactics to help prepare Airmen for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 12:41
|Photo ID:
|7170076
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-XK392-1154
|Resolution:
|3559x2368
|Size:
|715.69 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
This work, Little Rock Defenders take aim during Advanced Designated Marksman course [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
