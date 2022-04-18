An Airman from the 19th Security Forces Squadron conceals himself during an Advanced Designated Marksman course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. During the two-week course, the 19th SFS team trained students on sniper firing, concealment, and counter-sniper tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cherise Vaught)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 12:41 Photo ID: 7170073 VIRIN: 220415-F-XK392-1059 Resolution: 4959x3299 Size: 2.74 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Little Rock Defenders take aim during Advanced Designated Marksman course [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.