Little Rock Defenders take aim during Advanced Designated Marksman course

An Airman from the 19th Security Forces Squadron writes on a range card during an Advanced Designated Marksman course on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 8, 2022. The Advanced Designated Marksman course is a field training exercise that builds understanding of techniques to prepare for contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cherise Vaught)
