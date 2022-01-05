Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines fan favorite at the Pegasus Parade [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines fan favorite at the Pegasus Parade

    LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Gregory Gilliam 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    A young Louisville, Ky., native salutes the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band as they pass by during the 2022 Pegasus Parade. The band out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., performed for hundreds of thousands of people along the parade route that was also broadcast to millions across the country. Performances like these strengthen relationships between the community and the Marine Corps while increasing awareness about opportunities for service in the Marine Corps.

