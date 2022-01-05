Marines fan favorite at the Pegasus Parade

A young Louisville, Ky., native salutes the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band as they pass by during the 2022 Pegasus Parade. The band out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., performed for hundreds of thousands of people along the parade route that was also broadcast to millions across the country. Performances like these strengthen relationships between the community and the Marine Corps while increasing awareness about opportunities for service in the Marine Corps.

