Marines from the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., march down Broadway Street in downtown Louisville, Ky., during the 2022 Pegasus Parade. The color guard carried the National and Marine Corps Colors in front of hundreds of thousands of people along the route and was broadcast to millions across the country. Performances like these strengthen relationships between the community and the Marine Corps while increasing awareness about opportunities for service in the Marine Corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2010 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 21:38 Photo ID: 7169232 VIRIN: 100523-M-WQ503-426 Resolution: 640x428 Size: 156.47 KB Location: LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC Mounted Color Guard a fan favorite at Pegasus Parade [Image 3 of 3], by Gregory Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.