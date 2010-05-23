Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines on display at 2022 Pegasus Parade [Image 1 of 3]

    Marines on display at 2022 Pegasus Parade

    LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2010

    Photo by Gregory Gilliam 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Marines from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band based in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., march down Broadway Street in downtown Louisville, Ky., during the 2022 Pegasus Parade. The band performed for hundreds of thousands of people along the parade route and was broadcast to millions across the country. Performances like these strengthen relationships between the community and the Marine Corps while increasing awareness about opportunities for service in the Marine Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2010
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7169231
    VIRIN: 100523-M-WQ503-263
    Resolution: 640x428
    Size: 100.75 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines on display at 2022 Pegasus Parade [Image 3 of 3], by Gregory Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines on display at 2022 Pegasus Parade
    USMC Mounted Color Guard a fan favorite at Pegasus Parade
    Marines fan favorite at the Pegasus Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musicians
    2nd MAW
    recruiting
    Marine Corps Band
    MCRC
    MEOP
    RS Louisville
    4th Marine Corps District
    MEOP USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT