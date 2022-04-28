Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Engineer Company at GR22

    409th Engineer Company at GR22

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army Reserve search and rescue team from the 409th Engineer Company, Twinsburg, Ohio, searches for potential chemical contaminates during a train derailment search and rescue training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 28. The teams, under close observation by Observer-Controller-Trainers, were evaluated on their ability to scan for chemical threats, evaluate and document casualties, provide basic medical assistance and evacuate casualties to a chemical decontamination site. MUTC offers a range of unique and realistic training environments including a subway station, collapsed buildings and city environments, high-rise buildings and a flooded neighborhood, that allow first responders and search and rescue teams to train for real-world catastrophes, such as hurricanes and nuclear disaster. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 19:20
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    Army
    409th Engineer Company
    Guardian Response

