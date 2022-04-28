409th Engineer Company at GR22

An Army Reserve search and rescue team from the 409th Engineer Company, Twinsburg, Ohio, searches for potential chemical contaminates during a train derailment search and rescue training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 28. The teams, under close observation by Observer-Controller-Trainers, were evaluated on their ability to scan for chemical threats, evaluate and document casualties, provide basic medical assistance and evacuate casualties to a chemical decontamination site. MUTC offers a range of unique and realistic training environments including a subway station, collapsed buildings and city environments, high-rise buildings and a flooded neighborhood, that allow first responders and search and rescue teams to train for real-world catastrophes, such as hurricanes and nuclear disaster. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

