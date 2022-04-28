371st Minimal Care Detachment at GR22

Army Reserve soldiers of the 371st Minimal Care Detachment, Twinsburg, Ohio, evaluate a simulated casualty for injuries and chemical contamination during a train derailment training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 28. The training was part of Guardian Response 22, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. MUTC offers a range of unique and realistic training environments including a subway station, collapsed buildings and city environments, high-rise buildings and a flooded neighborhood that allow first responders and search and rescue teams to train for real-world catastrophes, such as hurricanes and nuclear disaster. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

