    371st Minimal Care Detachment at GR22 [Image 4 of 5]

    371st Minimal Care Detachment at GR22

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army Reserve soldier of the 371st Minimal Care Detachment, Twinsburg, Ohio, evaluates an acting casualty for chemical contaminates during a train derailment search and rescue training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 28. The MCD worked closely with the 409th Engineer Company, Twinsburg, Ohio, which provided search and recovery operations. (US Army photo by SFC Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    Army
    371st Minimal Care Detachment
    Guardian Response

