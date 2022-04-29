Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Affairs Night Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Public Affairs Night Operations

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    209th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) from Cary, North Carolina, conducts night operations public affairs coverage during Guardian Response 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 22 is an annual exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7169124
    VIRIN: 220429-A-NL413-490
    Resolution: 5997x3998
    Size: 24.61 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Affairs Night Operations
    Public Affairs Night Operations
    Public Affairs Night Operations
    Public Affairs Night Operations
    Public Affairs Night Operations
    Public Affairs Night Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Public Affairs

    TAGS

    USARC
    Public Affairs
    Army Reserve
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT