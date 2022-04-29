Public Affairs Night Operations

210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) from Cary, North Carolina, conducts night operations public affairs coverage during Guardian Response 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 22 is an annual exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

