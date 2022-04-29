Capt. Jessica Urey, acting commander of the 210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment from Cary, North Carolina, briefs her soldiers on their night operations tasks and responsibilities during Guardian Response 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Butlerville, Indiana. Guardian Response 22 is an annual exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, along with other state and federal assets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:47 Photo ID: 7169122 VIRIN: 220429-A-NL413-302 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.72 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Affairs Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.