Capt. Jessica Urey, 210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) acting commander, and 1st Sgt. Steven Engle, 210th MPAD first sergeant, from Cary, North Carolina, walk through the darkness to an extraction training site to check on their Soldiers during a Guardian Response 22 night operation. Guardian Response 22 is an annual exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen skills and increase the capabilities of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:47 Photo ID: 7169123 VIRIN: 220429-A-NL413-441 Resolution: 4699x3133 Size: 11.08 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Affairs Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.