[Key Volunteers stand with 301st Fighter Wing leadership during the Key Volunteers Program introduction at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on May 1st , 2022. The Key Volunteers Program introduction brings old and new volunteers together to inform them of the 301st FW's mission to train and deploy combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

Date Taken: 05.01.2022
Location: TX, US
This work, 301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose