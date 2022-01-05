Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program [Image 5 of 5]

    301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose  

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    [Key Volunteers stand with 301st Fighter Wing leadership during the Key Volunteers Program introduction at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on May 1st , 2022. The Key Volunteers Program introduction brings old and new volunteers together to inform them of the 301st FW's mission to train and deploy combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

    301 FW

