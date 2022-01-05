301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program

The 301st Fighter Wing Resiliency Shirt, along with the Airman and Family Readiness team, introduced their new Key Volunteers Program initiative May 1, 2022 through an introductory meeting and an installation tour.

The Key Volunteers Program is an initiative to provide resources to help with deployments and to bring helping hands from military spouses, significant others, and their dependents.

“This program seeks to connect our military families to each other and the unit at the same time,” said Scott Palomino, Airman and Family Readiness director. “Communication between military members and their significant others is essential, and we are here to facilitate that communication.”

The Key Volunteers Program introduction brings old and new volunteers together to inform them of the 301st FW's mission to train and deploy combat ready Airmen. It also allows key volunteers to meet each other and exchange ideas for increasing morale.

Charly Sue Delorbe, Key Volunteer member, said, “When I came on last year as a key volunteer it meant becoming part of my husband’s squadron. The new program is excellent, opening up outside of just the spouses is a great idea so that we can involve more of the family unit. I want to be a part of what my husband and his coworkers accomplish everyday. There will be so many opportunities for myself and the other volunteers.”

Key Volunteers work together with A&FR to enable events such as Holidays & Heroes, Christmas Angel Tree and Santa Taxi.

“I look forward to the new volunteers to help expand our opportunities,” said Palomino.



The 301st Fighter Wing has a full-time Airman and Family Readiness support office and can be reached at (817) 782-7435 to provide resources to military spouses and dependents.

