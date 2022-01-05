Key Volunteers attend the 301 st Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Program introduction at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on May 1, 2022. The Key Volunteers Program is an initiative to bring helping hands from military spouses, significant others, and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 15:08 Photo ID: 7169070 VIRIN: 220501-F-SL169-0034 Resolution: 5604x3741 Size: 1.53 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.