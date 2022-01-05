Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program [Image 4 of 5]

    301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose  

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Key Volunteers attend the 301 st Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Program introduction at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on May 1, 2022. The Key Volunteers Program is an initiative to bring helping hands from military spouses, significant others, and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 15:08
    Photo ID: 7169070
    VIRIN: 220501-F-SL169-0034
    Resolution: 5604x3741
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program

    301 FW

