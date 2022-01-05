Key Volunteers attend the 301 st Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Program introduction at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on May 1, 2022. The Key Volunteers Program is an initiative to bring helping hands from military spouses, significant others, and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 15:08
|Photo ID:
|7169070
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-SL169-0034
|Resolution:
|5604x3741
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
301st Fighter Wing resiliency shirt introduces Key Volunteers Program
