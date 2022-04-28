CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion

Connecticut National Guardsmen assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment pose for a photo in front of their new UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey April 28, 2022. The acquisition of this helicopter completes the unit’s conversion from their old L-model aircrafts to all-new M-model Blackhawks. (Courtesy Photo)

