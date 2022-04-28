Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion [Image 2 of 2]

    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Connecticut National Guardsmen assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment pose for a photo in front of their new UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey April 28, 2022. The acquisition of this helicopter completes the unit’s conversion from their old L-model aircrafts to all-new M-model Blackhawks. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 08:21
    Photo ID: 7168946
    VIRIN: 220428-Z-CT123-002
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 786.99 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion
    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    UH-60M
    Connecticut National Guard
    143rd Aviation Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT