Connecticut National Guardsmen assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment conduct an inspection of a new UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst April 28, 2022. The acquisition of this helicopter completes the unit’s conversion from their old L-model aircrafts to all-new M-model Blackhawks. (Courtesy Photo)
|04.28.2022
|05.01.2022 08:21
|7168945
|220428-Z-CT123-001
|1025x769
|773.99 KB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|0
|0
This work, CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
