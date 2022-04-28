Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion [Image 1 of 2]

    CTANG completes Blackhawk fleet conversion

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Connecticut National Guardsmen assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment conduct an inspection of a new UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst April 28, 2022. The acquisition of this helicopter completes the unit’s conversion from their old L-model aircrafts to all-new M-model Blackhawks. (Courtesy Photo)

    Blackhawk
    Connecticut National Guard
    UH-60L
    143rd Aviation Regiment

