CTF 153 Operations

220430-N-CE463-1218 GULF OF ADEN (April 30, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F 236) and guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) sail in formation while operating in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 in the Gulf of Aden, April 30. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

