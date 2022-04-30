CTF 153 Operations

220430-N-CE463-1230 GULF OF ADEN (April 30, 2022) Amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F 236), guided-missile destroyers USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62 sail in formation while operating in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 in the Gulf of Aden, April 30. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

