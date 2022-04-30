Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 153 Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    CTF 153 Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220430-N-CE463-1178 GULF OF ADEN (April 30, 2022) Amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F 236), guided-missile destroyers USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62 sail in formation while operating in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153 in the Gulf of Aden, April 30. CTF 153 is a Combined Maritimes Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    CTF 153

