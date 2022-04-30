MARION, Iowa (April 30, 2022) Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Maryland, reads excerpts from letters written by Lucy Berkey, who joined the Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service (WAVES), during a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Marion High School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 00:47 Photo ID: 7168910 VIRIN: 220430-N-WV624-1013 Resolution: 5749x3838 Size: 13.46 MB Location: MARION, IA, US Hometown: ROCKVILLE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Iowa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.