MARION, Iowa (April 30, 2022) Unit leader for the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus, Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, speaks with a Navy veteran following a concert at Marion High School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 00:47
|Photo ID:
|7168905
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-WV624-1055
|Resolution:
|5039x3364
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|MARION, IA, US
|Hometown:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Iowa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
