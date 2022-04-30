MARION, Iowa (April 30, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a theatrical excerpt from "Into the Woods" during a concert at Marion High School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 00:47
|Photo ID:
|7168904
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-WV624-1027
|Resolution:
|5782x3860
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|MARION, IA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Marion, Iowa [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
