    MSU Cleveland Vessel Inspections [Image 3 of 12]

    MSU Cleveland Vessel Inspections

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Cleveland marine inspector Nick Suvak inspects the lazarette during a vessel inspection April 26, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. MSU Cleveland conducts vessel inspections to make sure vessels are in compliance safety, security, and environmental regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 22:31
    Photo ID: 7168888
    VIRIN: 220426-G-XT974-1006
    Resolution: 6118x4370
    Size: 18.47 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSU Cleveland Vessel Inspections [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Cleveland
    Marine Safety Unit
    Vessel Inspections
    GOODTIME III

