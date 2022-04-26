U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Robie Moorhouse, a marine inspector at Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Cleveland, inspects the fuel shut off valve during a vessel inspection April 26, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. MSU Cleveland conducts vessel inspections to make sure vessels are in compliance safety, security, and environmental regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 22:32
|Photo ID:
|7168892
|VIRIN:
|220426-G-XT974-1022
|Resolution:
|5935x3957
|Size:
|11.72 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSU Cleveland Vessel Inspections [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT