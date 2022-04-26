U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer and Lt. j.g. Amanda Degener, marine inspectors at Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Cleveland, inspects life jackets during a vessel inspection April 26, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. MSU Cleveland conducts vessel inspections to make sure vessels are in compliance safety, security, and environmental regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 22:32
|Photo ID:
|7168894
|VIRIN:
|220426-G-XT974-1038
|Resolution:
|6657x4755
|Size:
|18.03 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSU Cleveland Vessel Inspections [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT