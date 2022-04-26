MSU Cleveland Vessel Inspections

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer and Lt. j.g. Amanda Degener, marine inspectors at Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Cleveland, inspects life jackets during a vessel inspection April 26, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. MSU Cleveland conducts vessel inspections to make sure vessels are in compliance safety, security, and environmental regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

