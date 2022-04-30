220430-N-GP384-1045 ADRIATIC SEA (April 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jesse Hensley, from San Diego, lowers a through deck sheave on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 30, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.