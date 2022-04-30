220430-N-BP862-1040 ADRIATIC SEA (April 30, 2022) Airman Christopher Tabor, from Arlington, Washington, paints a fire lane in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 30, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.