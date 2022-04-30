220430-N-DN159-1002 (April 30, 2022) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Dajuanne Powell, from New Orleans, works in the ship store aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 30, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7168796 VIRIN: 220430-N-DN159-1002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 997.39 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.