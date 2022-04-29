220429-N-TO573-1179 ADRIATIC SEA (April 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Gene Black III, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, left, shakes hands with Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in the Chiefs Mess during a visit aboard Truman, April 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

