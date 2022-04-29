220429-N-TO573-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (April 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Gene Black III, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, observes Boatswain's Mate Seaman Klariza Maranon, from Buena Park, California, stand helmsman watch on the bridge during a visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

