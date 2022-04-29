220429-N-DN159-1078 ADRIATIC SEA (April 29, 2022) Vice Adm. Gene Black III, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, speaks to the crew from the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a visit aboard Truman, April 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

