    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. John Aquilino travels to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2022 [Image 37 of 42]

    NEW DELHI, DL, INDIA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220427-N-XC372-3112 NEW DELHI (Apr. 27, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, greets service members during a Guard of Honour ceremony at India’s Ministry of Defence headquarters. Aquilino visited New Delhi to meet with regional partners and to discuss collaborative approaches to security challenges at the Raisina Dialogue 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 00:09
    Photo ID: 7168356
    VIRIN: 220427-N-XC372-3112
    Resolution: 5069x3621
    Size: 999 KB
    Location: NEW DELHI, DL, IN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. John Aquilino travels to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2022 [Image 42 of 42], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    India
    Indo-Pacific
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Admiral John Aquilino
    Raisina Dialogue 2022

