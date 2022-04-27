Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. John Aquilino travels to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2022 [Image 36 of 42]

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. John Aquilino travels to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2022

    NEW DELHI, DL, INDIA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220427-N-XC372-3099 NEW DELHI (Apr. 27, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, and Adm. R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, pose for a photo during a Guard of Honour ceremony at India’s Ministry of Defence headquarters. Aquilino visited New Delhi to meet with regional partners and to discuss collaborative approaches to security challenges at the Raisina Dialogue 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 00:09
    Photo ID: 7168355
    VIRIN: 220427-N-XC372-3099
    Resolution: 5523x3452
    Size: 838.85 KB
    Location: NEW DELHI, DL, IN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. John Aquilino travels to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2022 [Image 42 of 42], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    India
    Indo-Pacific
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Admiral John Aquilino
    Raisina Dialogue 2022

