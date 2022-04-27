USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. John Aquilino travels to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2022

220427-N-XC372-3145 NEW DELHI (Apr. 27, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, presents a gift to Adm. R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, following a meeting at India’s Ministry of Defence headquarters. Aquilino visited New Delhi to meet with regional partners and to discuss collaborative approaches to security challenges at the Raisina Dialogue 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

